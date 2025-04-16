Delhi’s Dwarka court receives bomb threat, search operation underway

In a latest incident, a bomb threat has been received at Dwarka District Court in Delhi on Wednesday. Following the threat call, Delhi Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS) and Delhi Fire team rushed to the spot.

The teams have began the search operations and the area has been cordoned off.

Meanwhile, the judicial proceedings were halted and the courtrooms were emptied. After receiving the threat at around 11 am, judges left the courtrooms and security personnel asked the litigants and lawyers to leave.

Bar members have urged the lawyers and litigants to maintain calm and not panic, added the source.

"At present, the advocates who had listed cases have come to their chambers. The courtrooms are empty. The bomb-disposal squad is expected shortly," PTI quoted advocate Anirudh Yadav as saying.

Yadav added it was not yet known how the threat was communicated to the authorities concerned.