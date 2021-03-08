Delhi's economy projected to contract by 5.68% in FY21

The income from trade, hotels and restaurants in Delhi constituted ₹79,263 crore during 2020-21 (advanced estimate) at current prices, which is nearly 11.18% of Gross State Value Added (GSVA) of Delhi (base year 2011-12). More clearly, this sector's contribution to GSVA of Delhi during the last ten years was more than 11%, it said.

