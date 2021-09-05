According to the Prosecution, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has extended its investigation into the case related to extortion of over ₹200 crore, by Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail. At least two separate FIRs have been registered in the case so far and 23 Deputy Superintendents have been transferred on August 17, police said.