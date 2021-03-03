Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi's first COVID-19 patient recalls time in hospital, excited to take Covaxin
Delhi's first COVID-19 patient recalls time in hospital, excited to take Covaxin

1 min read . 12:54 AM IST ANI

I hope my children get vaccinated against this virus soon. I have also registered senior citizens of my family on the online portal for the ongoing vaccination drive, Rohit Datta said

A Delhi-based businessman, Rohit Datta on Monday shared his experience and elaborated about how it felt to be the first COVID-19 patient in Delhi and how it felt conquering the virus.

Datta told ANI, "I can never forget those days. Initially, I was blank and didn't know about the coronavirus. Fourteen days later, I went home from the hospital. Days after that, the Centre had imposed a lockdown in the country."

"There was a lot of support from my family and friends. However, a few people were very unprofessional. On the first day itself, my own photo and family photos were leaked. I also complained about this to the Delhi Police but there was no action. I am surprised why it did not happen," he further alleged.

"I had spent sleepless nights post this incident. I did not know who leaked my family photos. I was in the hospital and suddenly one woman called me by my name. I was surprised how she knew my name. Moreover, she started blaming me for bringing coronavirus in this city," Datta said.

On a positive note, the businessman said, "I hope my children get vaccinated against this virus soon. I have also registered senior citizens of my family on the online portal for the ongoing vaccination drive. Since, I do not have any comorbidity, I will be also be vaccinated later on. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. I hope to get vaccinated soon."

The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

