Delhi's first monkeypox patient recovers, discharged from hospital
- On 24 July, a 34-year-old man with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox in the national capital making him the first case.
Delhi's first monkeypox patient has been recovered after 25 days and successfully discharged from hospital, LNJP Hospital said on 2 August.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital, said, “We have successfully discharged the patient who was Delhi's first case of monkeypox. The man recovered in 25 days as all symptoms waned away. He went back being very healthy & happy."
LNJP Hospital is the nodal hospital in Delhi for treating confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox.
On 24 July, a 34-year-old man with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox in the national capital making him the first case. The man had no history of international travel, but he did attend a stag party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh recently, sources had earlier said.
The second case is a 35-year-old man, with blisters and fever, was admitted to the LNJP Hospital two days ago. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The report which arrived Monday evening showed he was positive, an official source said. Also, two Nigerian nationals have been admitted to LNJP hospital after being suspected of the monkeypox disease.
Speaking about the health update of the second patient, Kumar said supportive treatment along with various tests are being conducted on the patient.
“We're giving supportive treatment along with conducting various tests of the patient. As of now, 1 confirmed case of monkeypox from Nigeria while 2 suspected cases are there," he said.
"The patient tested for Monkeypox is from the African sub-continent & had a history of fever, skin eruption & rashes on different parts of the body. He has been kept in an isolation facility & a team of experts taking care of him," he said.
The total number of monkeypox cases in India has now reached to six.
Meanwhile, the LNJP Hospital, which was the nerve centre of the national capital's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, also has constituted a 20-member team comprising dermatologists, physicians, doctors of different specialities, nurses, orderlies and technicians to tackle cases of monkeypox.
Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.
Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.
