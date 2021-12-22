Sahil Thakur, a 37-year old businessman and the first Omicron case detected in the national capital Delhi, has been discharged from LNJP Hospital and is under home isolation now.

There are some security personnel stationed outside his house to keep him under observation and prevent any movement.

He will be under 14-day observation after this.

The businessman was detected with latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 on 5 December, three days after India's first Omicron cases were reported.

Thakur had travelled to Dubai and flew back to Delhi on 4 December.

Like most of the Omicron cases across the world, Thakur did not have any symptoms.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated this variant as a variant of concern.

The new variant reportedly has thirty kinds of mutations and is considered a super spreader owing to its potential to evade immunity and its high transmissibility.

"I have been told that I will be under 14-day observation at home, and doctors will check on me intermittently," Sahil Thakur told news agency PTI.

"We were asked to fill out e-Suvidha forms, and passengers were being randomly tested then, unlike everyone being tested now. And, I was not tested on arrival at the airport, so I walked out. Plus, I had no symptoms, cough, sore throat or temperature. So, I just went home and isolated myself in a room as a precaution," he said.

"But, I had to fly to Bombay on 7 December, so, I got myself tested for Covid before undertaking my journey. I tested positive for Covid on December 6, so my travel plan was cancelled, and two days later, I was informed by authorities that I was positive with Omicron variant," Thakur told PTI.

Delhi authorities allowed Thakur to remain in home isolation till 11 December. Post that an ambulance took him to LNJP Hospital.

Thakur said that he was infected during the first wave too, reiterating that this was not his first time.

"I really got lucky. This is a highly transmissible variant, but my parents got tested and they came negative, plus a few other people I had come in contact with, also got themselves tested, and came negative. And, right now, we all have to be very careful," he said.

The businessman stays in Rohini with his parents and domestic help.

There are three to four police personnel keeping a watch outside his house, he said.

"They are very courteous, and also provide us with daily essential items, as none of us can go out till the restrictions are in place. Even after the home isolation restrictions are lifted, maybe after 3-4 days, I have been told, I will be under observation for 14 days, at home, and doctors will check on me intermittently," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

