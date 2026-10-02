Delhi’s bid to shift medium-sized goods vehicles from fossil fuels to electric by exempting electric trucks from the city’s ‘no-entry’ restrictions has found no takers so far. Nearly three months into the new electric vehicle (EV) policy, not a single mid-sized, or N2, e-truck has been registered in the capital, government portal Vahan’s data showed, raising questions over whether an entry exemption alone is enough to push a switch to the way pricier electric option.
Delhi's free-pass for mid-size electric trucks finds no takers
SummaryAs Delhi tries to reduce its pollution levels through electric vehicle policies, the lack of interest in N2 e-trucks raises concerns. With only diesel and CNG trucks filling the gap, the path to greener logistics seems uncertain
Delhi’s bid to shift medium-sized goods vehicles from fossil fuels to electric by exempting electric trucks from the city’s ‘no-entry’ restrictions has found no takers so far. Nearly three months into the new electric vehicle (EV) policy, not a single mid-sized, or N2, e-truck has been registered in the capital, government portal Vahan’s data showed, raising questions over whether an entry exemption alone is enough to push a switch to the way pricier electric option.
About the Author
Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.