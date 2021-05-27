New Delhi: Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre for people above 18 years, established by the Delhi government in collaboration with Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Launching the vaccination centre, Kejriwal said that several more drive-through vaccination centres will be launched in the next few days.

"We started a drive-through vaccination centre in Dwarka from today and will open more such centres in Delhi. We are just waiting for an adequate supply of vaccines. I hope the Central government will ensure supply of vaccines soon so that we can open more centres," said Kejriwal, ANI reported.

Here is all you need to know about Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre

1) It will be the first-of-its-kind centre in Delhi where citizens can get vaccinated sitting inside their car.

2) It will have both routines on-site (operational from 9 am to 9 pm) as well as drive-through vaccination facilities (operational from 9 am to 5 pm).

3) Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital will run the vaccination drive at Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka.

4) People seeking inoculation at these centres will need to register on CoWIN and book the desired time by dialling 8800015999 (drive-through) or 8800015905 / 01143388888 (on-site).

5) No walk-ins will be allowed at the centre that will administer both first dose and second doses of the vaccine.

According to a report in ANI, the fee for getting vaccinated at the facility inside the Vegas Mall is ₹1,000. The fee for vaccination sitting in your own vehicle is 1,400.

People looking for a second dose also must get themselves registered on the CoWIN app and one must carry his/her Aadhaar Card as identity proof.

The centre will also run a mobile vaccination unit called VaxiVan, to vaccinate people in the residential housing societies and corporate offices.

