Delhi’s growth to surpass national average at 9.18%: State economic survey1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:19 PM IST
The survey shows that per capita income at current prices in Delhi has reached ₹389,529 in 2021-22, and is expected to touch ₹444,768 in 2022-23
Gross state domestic product of Delhi may grow 9.18% in the current financial year, while the country’s real GDP is seen around 7%, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2022-23, presented by state transport and environment minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday.
