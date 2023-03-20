Delhi’s growth to surpass national average at 9.18%: State economic survey

The higher GDP growth is reflected in rising income of Delhi citizens. The survey shows that per capita income at current prices in Delhi has reached ₹389,529 in 2021-22 as compared to ₹331,112 in 2020-21, and is expected to touch ₹444,768 in 2022-23, showing a growth of 14.18%. “The average per capita income of Delhi was 2.6 times higher than the national level per capita income," the report says.

