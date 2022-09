The GST collection of Delhi government has seen an incremental rise in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

The GST collection stands at ₹4,349 crore in August, news agency PTI has reported citing officials.

Earlier in May, the GST collection was ₹4,113 crore, and later it grew to ₹4,313 crore in June and further to ₹4,327 crore in July.

In August, it rose to ₹4,349 crore, showing growth in trade and business in the city and consumer demand despite inflation, they said.

In August last year, the GST collection was ₹3,605 crore, which grew by 21 per cent to ₹4,349 crore this August.

In May 2021, the GST collection was ₹2,771 crore and ₹2,656 crore in June 2021. It was ₹3,815 crore in July 2021.

Meanwhile, the gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2022 jumped 28 percent years on year.

According to data released, August GST collections came in at ₹1,43,612 crore of which CGST is ₹24,710 crore, SGST is ₹30,951 crore, IGST is ₹77,782 crore (including ₹42,067 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹10,168 crore (including ₹1,018 crore collected on import of goods).

The revenues for the month of August 2022 are 28 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year of ₹1,12,020 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)