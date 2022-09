Delhi's GST collection sees incremental growth in first quarter of FY 22-23

Meanwhile, the gross GST revenue collected in the month of August 2022 jumped 28 percent years on year.

1 min read . 05:33 AM IST

GST collection: The GST collection was ₹4,113 crore in May, and it grew to ₹4,313 crore in June and further to ₹4,327 crore in July. In August, it rose to ₹4,349 crore, showing growth in trade and business in the city and consumer demand despite inflation, officials said.