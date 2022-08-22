Delhi's IBS hospital launches 'brain mapping device', claims it is first of its kind2 min read . 05:48 AM IST
- IBS Hospitals specialise in advanced neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery and joint replacement surgeries, according to its website
IBS hospital which is based in the national capital Delhi on Sunday launched a "brain mapping device" and claimed it was the first-of-its-kind gadget in the country. "In a first-of-its-kind technology to be launched, with combination of decades of research with cutting edge technology, IBS Hospitals today launched first brain mapping device – connectomics/ quicktome in the country," the private hospital claimed.
With the advent of such personalised brain mapping, treatment for brain tumour and other brain surgeries have become much safer and due to the accuracy, damage to important brain areas can be avoided, it said in a statement.
Quicktome uses sophisticated algorithms to analyse millions of data points and build a brain map – personalised to each patient — from a standard, non-invasive MRI scan. The maps, which doctors can view on their computers, offer a level of anatomical detail typically not available in a clinical setting, allowing surgeons to incorporate advanced brain network data into neurosurgical planning, it added.
"This pathbreaking technology is paving way to not only potentially treat a plethora of ailments pertaining to the brain functioning, pre and post operatively, but also to retrieve to its normal functioning," Dr Sachin Kandhari, neurosurgeon and managing director of the hospital was quoted as saying in the statement. Established in 2011, IBS Hospitals specialise in advanced neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery and joint replacement surgeries.
According to its website, led by Neuro Surgery Chairman Dr. Sachin kandhari, MD, the Skull Base Surgery Center at IBS Hospitalb is one of the few multidisciplinary centers throughout the world dedicated to the evaluation and treatment of benign and malignant tumors of the skull base (floor of the cranium). These tumors can arise in various sites at the base of the eye socket, behind the nasal cavity, surrounding the inner ear, or within the cheekbones.
IBS Hospital has a long established history as a leader in the minimally invasive treatment of the full range of skull base tumors and lesions. Our team pioneered surgical techniques in the reconstruction of the arteries at the base of the brain and in microvascular free tissue transfer. We continue this tradition of leadership and excellence through the use of transoral robotic surgery (TORS), 3-D navigation planning, intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM), surgical simulation, and cutting edge research in order to provide patients with the safest and highest quality of care possible.
