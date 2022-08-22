According to its website, led by Neuro Surgery Chairman Dr. Sachin kandhari, MD, the Skull Base Surgery Center at IBS Hospitalb is one of the few multidisciplinary centers throughout the world dedicated to the evaluation and treatment of benign and malignant tumors of the skull base (floor of the cranium). These tumors can arise in various sites at the base of the eye socket, behind the nasal cavity, surrounding the inner ear, or within the cheekbones.