Delhi's iconic Chandni Chowk market goes online; check details

To expand its consumer base and reach, Delhi's iconic market places including Chandni Chowk will now be available online for shopping at 'Delhi Bazaar'.

Delhi Bazaar is a virtual marketplace for Delhi's signature markets. It will provide them global exposure by bringing together their popular stores on a virtual platform.

The 'Delhi Bazar' portal will be promoted by the government and it will allow anyone from anywhere in the world to visit, virtually explore Delhi's markets, and purchase their preferred products.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said that Delhi's local businesses will be promoted by the government at global level.

"Our government is pro-business and pro-industry. We have made numerous efforts to eliminate red tape and promote business growth. Our plan is to beautify other markets in Delhi, similar to Chandni Chowk so that more people visit them and business flourishes," Delhi CM said while attending the 'Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival' at Rangpuri on Sunday.

"If the government system is simplified, and opportunities are provided to businessmen and entrepreneurs, undoubtedly, we (India) can surpass China," he added.

The event was jointly organised by Chandni Chowk's traders and the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI). It featured various shops, including clothing and food stalls.

The Delhi CM also visited each shop and interacted with the shopkeepers. He also applauded businessmen and traders at Chandni Chowk for their efforts to organise the event.

Arvind Kejriwal also praised the initiative, and also expressed his interest in organise such festivals and events in future as well. He said that such events can be organised market-wise and sector-wise so that buyers and sellers can interact with each other.