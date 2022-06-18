This airport has been ranked the best in India, South Asia; it is also one of world's top 501 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 10:52 AM IST
Not only the best in India and South Asia, this airport has been ranked 37th among world's top 50.
The Skytrax World Airport Awards named Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport the finest in India and South Asia for the fourth year in a row, according to an official statement released on June 17.