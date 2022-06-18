The Skytrax World Airport Awards named Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport the finest in India and South Asia for the fourth year in a row, according to an official statement released on June 17.

According to the statement, the Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on an annual global airport customer satisfaction survey that evaluates customer service and amenities at 500 airports.

According to the GMR statement, the airport raised its overall ranking to 37th from 45th in 2021, and it is the only airport from India to be featured in the world's top 50 airports. The GMR Infra-led airport has also been dubbed "the cleanest airport" according to the report.

"All the airport staff, stakeholders and partners working at the airport have made Delhi airport the best airport in India and South Asia with their constant resilience, focus, and customer-centricity," said Videh Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR Infrastructure Limited-led consortium.

He stated that the Delhi airport has always set a new standard in terms of offering the greatest airport experience to all of its guests and will continue to do so. Over 100 nationalities of airport consumers filled out survey questionnaires over a nine-month period from September 2021 to May 2022.

It assessed customer satisfaction with airport services and products, including check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, immigration, and exit, among others.

(With PTI inputs)