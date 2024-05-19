Delhi's ITO metro station to remain shut today due to AAP protest outside BJP HQ

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for commuters travelling via metro as AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal has planned a protest outside the BJP headquarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the DMRC, the entry/exit at the ITO Metro station will remain closed till further notice.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all AAP leaders, alleging that BJP has stoked conflict within the party as it fears losing the ongoing Lok Sabha election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the senior party leaders will march towards the BJP headquarters at 12 pm on Sunday, located at the ITO region amid the "Swati Maliwal controversy".

"They are after our party and sending our leaders to jail one after another... Today you have sent my PA to jail," he said, adding the BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," he said.

"The AAP is an idea. For as many AAP leaders you jail, the country would produce leaders a hundred times more," Kejriwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is Swati Maliwal case Swati Maliwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, has claimed that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her when she went to the CM's office in Civil Lines. Maliwal lodged an FIR against Kumar in which she mentioned that Kumar slapped her 7-8 times and pushed and kicked her on sensitive parts. The incident happened on May 13.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the incident and has urged for quick justice for Maliwal. The saffron party called AAP an "anti-women" party and asked CM Kejriwal to step down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, AAP said BJP was politicising the matter and there was no truth behind Maliwal's allegations.

Besides, Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining 'unauthorised entry' into the CM's Civil Lines residence and verbally abusing him.

Maliwal had recorded her statement before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court on Friday. Also, in her medical examination at AIIMS, bruises were found over, the "left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm".

Delhi Police has arrested Kumar and has been sent on five-day custody.

Police said they have recorded the statement of at least 10 people, including security personnel and other staff at the chief minister's residence, who were present at the time of the alleged assault on May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a police officer, Kumar was interrogated about the reason he went to the CM's house on Saturday morning.

The police suspect that he might have come to tamper with the evidence.

"As soon as they got to know about the presence of Kumar at the CM's residence on Saturday morning, a team from the local police station was sent to nab him," the officer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, a city court ruled the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar has become infructuous as he has already been arrested.

Atishi alleged that the city police arrested Kumar at the same time his anticipatory bail plea was being heard in court.

"This shows the BJP's conspiracy. They intend to disturb our election campaign and Arvind Kejriwal," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

