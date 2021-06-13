Jama Masjid in old Delhi that suffered damage in two dust storms within a week's time need "immediate intervention" of heritage experts, said Shahi Imam of the mosque. He has also written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to instruct the Archaeological Survey of India ASI to carry out repair works at the mosque.

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said, "Over a week ago, the southern minaret of the grand mosque was damaged by a dust storm and rain, and a big block of stone had fallen off it. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. But, due to this, other stones around it have also become loose."

A big chunk of the red standstone tower had fallen off after suffering damage in the massive dust storm on June 4. The fallen piece was about two-metre long, 12-18 inches wide and about 2.5-inch thick. Other small pieces had also fallen along with it, he said.

"The day before yesterday, another dust storm hit Delhi and the minaret was further damaged. A similar piece of big stone now precariously hangs off the tower, and it can fall any time," the Shahi Imam said, adding other parts of the mosque have also been affected by the dust storm.

"After the damage suffered in the two dust storms, the structures of the Jama Masjid need urgent repair work and immediate intervention of heritage experts and engineers to avoid any further damage or mishap," Bukhari told PTI.

Shahi Imam urges PM to instruct the ASI to carry out repair works

On June 6, the Shahi Imam had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to instruct the ASI to carry out repair works at the mosque.

In a letter to the PM, Bukhari said the internationally renowned mosque is in dire need of care and pointed out that its repairs have been carried out from time to time by the ASI since 1956 as a special case.

"Many stones of the building are in a state of dilapidation and often keep falling off. Yesterday also, some stones fell down," he stated in his letter.

He also sent images of the fallen stones, the damage they have caused and the dilapidated state of the minaret.

"Due to falling of these stones, the support of the other stones around them has gone and they have become weakened and thus warrant immediate repairs to avoid any grave mishap," Bukhari added.

He requested the PM to instruct the ASI to inspect the monument, particularly the two minarets, and commence its necessary repairs.

The 17th-century architectural icon was built in the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Jehan for the main city of Shahjehabad, which currently falls in the Walled City, and is a major tourist attraction in the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)





















