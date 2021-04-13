OPEN APP
Delhi's Kalkaji Temple makes e-passes mandatory for devotees during Navratri

Amid Covid-19 scare in national capital, Kalkaji Temple in Delhi has made e-passes mandatory for devotees arriving during Navratri, news agency ANI reported.

"Devotees will be given a particular day & time to visit the temple. Link available on temple website," the head priest said.


Devotees have been advised to wear masks and use sanitisers to protect themselves from the deadly virus. As per government guidelines, no offerings have been allowed in the temple.

Several markings have done for social distancing to maintain the crowd. Temple administration has advised senior citizens not to come temple as COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly.

Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department of the national capital said on Monday. This is Delhi's highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

Keeping in view, the spike in Covid cases, the Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force till 30 April. So, due to the night curfew, the temple will remain open between 6 am to 8 pm.

The festival of Navratri holds special importance in Hindu mythology. It symbolises the victory of good over evil. The festival is celebrated twice a year with different significance.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

