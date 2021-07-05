Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market closed for flouting covid norms

Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market closed for flouting covid norms1 min read . 11:57 AM IST
Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market has been closed for flouting COVID norms. The market will remain closed until further orders. "Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association asked to show cause why action should not be taken against them for violating COVID norms," said District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
More details awaited
