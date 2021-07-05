Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market closed for flouting covid norms

Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market closed for flouting covid norms

Premium
People shop at Lajpat Nagar Market
1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Livemint

Lajpat Nagar market will remain closed until further orders

Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market has been closed for flouting COVID norms. The market will remain closed until further orders. "Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association asked to show cause why action should not be taken against them for violating COVID norms," said District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market has been closed for flouting COVID norms. The market will remain closed until further orders. "Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association asked to show cause why action should not be taken against them for violating COVID norms," said District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

More details awaited

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

More details awaited

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!