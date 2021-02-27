Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil': Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi's law and order situation is in "serious turmoil" citing the recent murder of an eight-year-old girl and stabbing of a teenaged boy, and requested the Union home minister under whom the city police function for appropriate action.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family of the deceased girl in Khichripur. He assured the family the case would be tried in a fast-track court and that the best lawyers would be engaged to ensure the death penalty to the guilty.

"Deeply concerned by the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr-old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation are in serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister & Lt. Gov (Lieutenant Governor) to take appropriate action to address the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The minor girl was abducted from Khichripur and a complaint was lodged by her parents at Kalyanpuri police station. The body of the girl was recovered from Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The four accused who kidnapped the girl for ransom and killed her were arrested, they said.

"Hurt by the murder of the girl from Delhi's Khichripur. Met the family and assured trial of the case in a fast track court. The best lawyers will be engaged to attempt for death penalty to the murderers," Sisodia tweeted.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing "indecent remarks" on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near a school on Friday, they said.

The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police said.

AAP MLA from Kalkaji Atishi met the family members of the boy who she said was stable and recovering.

"Met the family of the boy who was stabbed in Kalkaji yesterday. Have assured them of full support. Also spoke to the doctors at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, who said that the boy is stable and recovering," she tweeted.

The MLA also spoke to the deputy commissioner of police of southeast Delhi and sought swift arrest of the accused.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

