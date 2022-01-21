This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi government has proposed lifting the weekend curfew, end odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city, an official source said on Friday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal today agreed to 50% attendance in private offices. However, the LG suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets and decision be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further, according to the statement from the LG House.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal today agreed to 50% attendance in private offices. However, the LG suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets and decision be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further, according to the statement from the LG House.
Earlier,the Delhi government has proposed lifting the weekend curfew, end odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city, an official source said on Friday.
Earlier,the Delhi government has proposed lifting the weekend curfew, end odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city, an official source said on Friday.
The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of COVID cases in the city, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of COVID cases in the city, they said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Traders in many parts of the city have demanded lifting of the curbs including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items on alternate days based on odd-even system.
Traders in many parts of the city have demanded lifting of the curbs including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items on alternate days based on odd-even system.
The weekend curfew will be in place from 10 pm Friday and continue till Monday 5 am.
The weekend curfew will be in place from 10 pm Friday and continue till Monday 5 am.
The decision to impose weekend curfew was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 1 due to rise in COVID cases in the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The decision to impose weekend curfew was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 1 due to rise in COVID cases in the city.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Weekend curfew kicks in from Friday night curbing non-essential activities. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am.
Weekend curfew kicks in from Friday night curbing non-essential activities. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am.
The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services. The daily number of COVID cases and positivity rate has witnessed a decline in the past few days.
The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services. The daily number of COVID cases and positivity rate has witnessed a decline in the past few days.