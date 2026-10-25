Delhi’s longest cycling track planned along Yamuna: Route details, opening date, cost and purpose

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to develop a 24-km cycling track along the Yamuna riverbank, which could become the national capital’s longest cycling track. The proposed route will run from the Old Railway Bridge near Wazirabad to National Highway 24 near Sarai Kale Khan, forming part of a wider plan to improve public access to the riverfront.

The DDA has floated a tender for the first phase of the project, with the overall estimated construction cost pegged at around ₹16 crore, PTI cited an official as saying.

The project is part of the DDA’s broader vision under the approved Master Plans of Delhi 2047 to strengthen the connection between the river and residents through green spaces, cycling routes, walking trails and recreational facilities.

Delhi Yamuna cycling track: Route details The proposed cycling track will stretch along the western bank of the Yamuna, connecting areas from the Old Railway Bridge near Wazirabad to National Highway 24 near Sarai Kale Khan.

The route forms part of a larger 52-km Yamuna corridor planned to be developed in three phases. The first phase will cover the stretch from the Old Railway Bridge near Wazirabad to National Highway 24.

A public greenway measuring between 75 metres and 100 metres in width is planned along the riverbank. It will include cycling and walking trails, along with spaces for passive recreational activities.

The corridor is expected to connect several existing and proposed floodplain projects, including:

- Baansera

- Kalindi Biodiversity Park

- Asita

- Yamuna Vatika

The route is intended to improve access to parks and riverfront spaces while providing residents with a dedicated area for cycling, walking and outdoor recreation.

When will the Yamuna cycling track open? An official opening date has not been announced yet.

The DDA has floated a tender for the first phase, but the details provided do not specify a construction completion deadline, a date for trial operations or when the cycling track will open to the public.

The project is planned in phases as part of the larger Yamuna corridor development. The opening timeline will depend on the tendering process, construction progress and the necessary approvals for work in the floodplain.

What is the purpose of the cycling track? The cycling track is part of the DDA’s proposed effort to promote a stronger connection between people and the Yamuna, described in its planning vision as a “river-people connect”.

The project has several objectives:

1. Improve public access to the Yamuna

The greenway is intended to make the river and nearby parks more accessible to residents through dedicated walking and cycling routes.

2. Promote cycling and outdoor recreation

The track will provide a dedicated route for cyclists, while walking trails and recreational spaces will offer opportunities for outdoor activities.

3. Expand green spaces along the river

Extensive greenery is planned along the route. The wider greenway will incorporate landscaped public spaces and connect existing and upcoming riverfront projects.

4. Connect floodplain developments

By linking projects such as Baansera, Kalindi Biodiversity Park, Asita and Yamuna Vatika, the corridor aims to create a more connected network of public spaces along the river.

5. Support Delhi’s wider Yamuna riverfront vision

The cycling track is part of a broader plan to develop the riverfront with public and recreational facilities. The Delhi government has previously announced plans for a Yamuna riverfront inspired by the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat.