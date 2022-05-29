BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has lended support to the IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga and said the allegation against them of abusing their power is false. "I know (Sanjeev) Khirwar very well. The allegations against him are false. His transfer is a loss to Delhi," PTI quoted Maneka Gandhi.

"When Khirwar was secretary of environment department, Delhi benefited from his work. The action against him is completely wrong," she further added.

Coming to the defence of the IAS couple shunted out over alleged misuse of a sports stadium in the national capital, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi said the transfer of the officials is a "loss to Delhi".

The Centre had on Thursday posted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following media reports about the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by them. Khirwar was then posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

Gandhi was in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun to meet a former party MLA.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the IAS couple were transferred to distant places immediately after the misuse of the stadium was reported to send a strong message that stadiums are for sportspersons. "There should be no political interference," the minister said.