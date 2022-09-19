As parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Monday with the maximum temperature settling a notch below the season's average at 33.7 degrees Celsius, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, recorded a rainfall of 5.8 mm while Lodhi Road received 4.6 mm of rainfall.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels oscillated between 95% and 77%, according PTI report. IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain on Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 33 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile in another development, the India Meteorological Department on Monday notified that after a late spurt in rainfall, the southwest monsoon is all set to enter the withdrawal phase over the next two days. "Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from parts of north-west India and Kutch during the next two days," the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the weather office, India had received 7% excess rains, but eight states, including the rice bowl states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, received deficient rainfall which could lead to lower farm output this kharif season.

Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur are the other states that have recorded deficit rainfall. The south-west monsoon season begins on June 1 and continues till September 30.

India received 872.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 19, which was 7% higher than the normal rainfall of 817.2 mm for the period under review. "Due to the anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab and adjoining areas of Haryana during the next five days," the weather office said. Additionally, with a cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a low pressure area on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, till Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)