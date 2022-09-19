Delhi's maximum temp settles below season's average. Check weather forecast for tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 10:27 PM IST
- IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain on Tuesday
As parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Monday with the maximum temperature settling a notch below the season's average at 33.7 degrees Celsius, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, recorded a rainfall of 5.8 mm while Lodhi Road received 4.6 mm of rainfall.