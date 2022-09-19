India received 872.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 19, which was 7% higher than the normal rainfall of 817.2 mm for the period under review. "Due to the anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab and adjoining areas of Haryana during the next five days," the weather office said. Additionally, with a cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a low pressure area on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, till Wednesday.