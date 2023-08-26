The national capital on 26 August recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius which is a notch above the season's average. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city witnessed a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, while the humidity oscillated between 70 percent and 53 percent.

For Sunday, the weather department predicted a partly cloudy sky. Apart from this, the IMD said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 154 at 6 p.m.

As per details, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

