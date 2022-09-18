Delhi's minimum temp settles below season's average at 23.8 degrees; IMD predicts this for next 5 days2 min read . 06:52 PM IST
- The weather department has said the chances of good rain in the national capital are bleak for the next five days
Just as Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the weather department has said the chances of good rain in the national capital are bleak for the next five days.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said on Saturday the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The weather bulletin additionally noted the relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 64 per cent. While data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed that Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'good' (50) category around 7:30 pm.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Delhi received brief spells of light to moderate rain on Thursday and Friday which led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.
Meanwhile, earlier this week on Friday, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning as overnight rain brought down the minimum temperature in the national capital to the month's lowest. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
"Delhi received 4.1 mm rainfall in the 24 hours between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday," an IMD official said. The IMD's observatories at Safdarjung, the official marker for rainfall in the city, and Aya Nagar recorded 1.2 mm rainfall each between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. The Ridge area received 2 mm rain during the same time period.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 100 per cent. Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Maharani Bagh, Noida, Dhaula Kuan, Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad, Mayur Vihar, Aya Nagar, INA, Gautam Nagar, and Kirari, among other areas in Delhi-NCR received rain on Friday. The rain also led to traffic snarls in areas such as Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg and Ring Road.
(With inputs from PTI)
