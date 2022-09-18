As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said on Saturday the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and the minimum at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The weather bulletin additionally noted the relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 64 per cent. While data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed that Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'good' (50) category around 7:30 pm.