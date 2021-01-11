Delhi's minimum temperature likely to drop to 5 degrees Celsius by Jan 14: IMD

Delhi's minimum temperature likely to drop to 5 degrees Celsius by Jan 14: IMD1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 03:32 PM IST
There might also be dense fog conditions. But we're not expecting any 'cold wave' here as of now, Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head of the IMD in Delhi said
NEW DELHI : The national capital is likely to experience a drop in minimum temperature to 5 degrees Celsius by January 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday, adding that dense fog conditions were also likely.
"On January 14, the temperature in the capital will reduce again, dipping to about 5 degrees Celsius. There might also be dense fog conditions. But we're not expecting any 'cold wave' here as of now," Kuldeep Srivastava, Regional Head of the IMD in Delhi told ANI.
Shallow fog engulfed the capital earlier today morning with Palam reporting zero-metre visibility and Safdarjung reporting 200-metre at 5:30 am.
Minimum temperatures of 7.8 degrees Celsius and 7.0 degrees Celsius were recorded at Palam and Safdarjung, respectively. At Lodhi Road, the Minimum temperature was 6.1 degrees Celsius.
