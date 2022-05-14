This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A help desk has been set up at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to provide information to those whose family members are missing or injured in the Mundka fire incident
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Of the 27 retrieved bodies, only 7 have been identified till Saturday afternoon in the massive fire incident that engulfed a 4-storey building near Delhi's Mundka metro station yesterday. Officials at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the retrieved bodies and the injured were taken, informed that family members are still looking for missing persons.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Of the 27 retrieved bodies, only 7 have been identified till Saturday afternoon in the massive fire incident that engulfed a 4-storey building near Delhi's Mundka metro station yesterday. Officials at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where the retrieved bodies and the injured were taken, informed that family members are still looking for missing persons.
Dr SK Arora, MS, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, told news agency ANI, “We received 27 dead bodies. All severely burnt and charred. Of these, 7 bodies have been identified. Relatives still coming for identification process. Atleast 7 other families are looking for their members among the bodies."
Dr SK Arora, MS, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, told news agency ANI, “We received 27 dead bodies. All severely burnt and charred. Of these, 7 bodies have been identified. Relatives still coming for identification process. Atleast 7 other families are looking for their members among the bodies."
Information about the injured:
Meanwhile, a help desk has been set up at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to provide the correct information to those whose family members are missing or injured and admitted to the hospital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Information about the injured:
Meanwhile, a help desk has been set up at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to provide the correct information to those whose family members are missing or injured and admitted to the hospital.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All that you need to know:
All that you need to know:
Family members can ascertain about the missing persons or inform the desk about them on the helpline number 011-25195529, 011-25100093.
Family members can ascertain about the missing persons or inform the desk about them on the helpline number 011-25195529, 011-25100093.
A WhatsApp number has also been rolled out for the purpose which, according to the notice, is 91 7982661695.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A WhatsApp number has also been rolled out for the purpose which, according to the notice, is 91 7982661695.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rescue operations
The search operations were initiated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night soon after the incident occurred.
The rescue operations
The search operations were initiated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night soon after the incident occurred.
Sameer Sharma, DCP Outer District, informed news agency PTI, "Rescue mission is on. NDRF is checking if there are more bodies, 27 bodies have been recovered so far, but 25 of them haven't been identified. The forensic team will check DNA samples while 27-28 missing complaints have been registered."
Sameer Sharma, DCP Outer District, informed news agency PTI, "Rescue mission is on. NDRF is checking if there are more bodies, 27 bodies have been recovered so far, but 25 of them haven't been identified. The forensic team will check DNA samples while 27-28 missing complaints have been registered."
Regarding the searches in the Mundka fire incident, another official hinted that it will continue for another 3 to 4 hours. "The search operation is going on continuously. We have found small parts of bodies on the second floor," said Vikash Saini, Assistant Commandant, NDRF.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Regarding the searches in the Mundka fire incident, another official hinted that it will continue for another 3 to 4 hours. "The search operation is going on continuously. We have found small parts of bodies on the second floor," said Vikash Saini, Assistant Commandant, NDRF.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A total of 27 people and 12 were injured in the fire yesterday. A total of 50 people have been rescued so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma.
A total of 27 people and 12 were injured in the fire yesterday. A total of 50 people have been rescued so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma.