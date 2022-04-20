As many as 1,009 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 18,70,692, said the state health department on Wednesday. The positivity rate has reached 5.07%.

This marks a surge of 377 infections (or 60%) as compared to the previous day. The national capital registered 632 new cases on Tuesday and the positivity rate was 4.42%.

This is also the maximum number of cases recorded in Delhi since 10 February when 1,104 infections were reported.

Further, one more patient succumbed to the disease in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to Covid-19 in the city stands at 26,161 and the fatality rate is 1.4%.

According to the state health department, 314 patients recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 18,41,890.

The city has 2,641 active Covid-19 cases, of which 1,578 are currently in home isolation.

There are 9,737 beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals and 91 (0.93%) of them were occupied.

The total number of containment zones reached 625.

New mask mandate

In view of the surging cases, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of ₹500 in case of a violation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which also decided not to shut schools and come up with separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with experts for them.

In addition to this, emphasis was also laid on early vaccination of eligible groups as it will help keep in check the impact of the pandemic.

It was highlighted that the trends of hospitalisation needed to be closely monitored for the next fortnight as well as conducting genome sequencing of all positive samples, put through the RTPCR test.

Officials said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon. Fine on not wearing a mask was lifted by the Delhi government on 2 April after the decline in Covid cases in the city.