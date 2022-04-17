This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi on Saturday had reported two Covid-19 related deaths and had logged 461 new cases taking the positivity rate to 5.33%.
With Sunday's inclusion the city's total infection tally has gone up to 18,68,550. The death toll in the city, related to Covid-19 now remains unchanged at 26,160. The number of recoveries totals to 18,40,872 after Sunday's addition.
Accroding to a survey published by news agency PTI, the number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting Covid in their close social network has risen by 500% in the last 15 days. Around 19% residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had Covid in the last 15 days.
The daily Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. The DDMA is set to have a meeting on how to tackle the sudden rise in Coivd-19 cases in Delhi on 20 April.
