Home / News / India /  Delhi's new Covid cases go above 500 mark, positivity rate dips to 4.97%. Details here

Delhi's new Covid cases go above 500 mark, positivity rate dips to 4.97%. Details here

Delhi Covid-19 cases: There are now 1518 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
2 min read . 10:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi Covid cases: The national capital also reported zero Covid related deaths and 261 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the official bulletin revealed.

Daily new Covid-19 cases in national capital Delhi rose to 517 on Sunday even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.97%.

Delhi also reported zero Covid related deaths and 261 recovered fromt he deadly novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, the official bulletin revealed.

There are now 1518 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital. 

Delhi on Saturday had reported two Covid-19 related deaths and had logged 461 new cases taking the positivity rate to 5.33%. 

With Sunday's inclusion the city's total infection tally has gone up to 18,68,550. The death toll in the city, related to Covid-19 now remains unchanged at 26,160. The number of recoveries totals to 18,40,872 after Sunday's addition. 

Accroding to a survey published by news agency PTI, the number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting Covid in their close social network has risen by 500% in the last 15 days. Around 19% residents of Delhi-NCR responding to a survey revealed they have one or more individuals in their close network who has had Covid in the last 15 days.

The daily Covid-19 cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. The DDMA is set to have a meeting on how to tackle the sudden rise in Coivd-19 cases in Delhi on 20 April. 

Despite this, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.

Schools in Delhi-NCR have also been on high alert and have taken up extra measures to ensure that the virus does not spread among children, staff and teachers. 

Doctors and health experts in national capital Delhi have warned that the authorities should bring back the mask mandate as the city's Covid-19 trend saw an upward tick. 

