Delhi recorded over 6,000 new Covid cases with 10.55% positivity rate in the past 24 hours, marginally up from Monday when the daily count was 5,760. The city also recorded 9,127 recoveries in the same period, that brought down the active cases in the national capital to 42,010. Thirty-one new deaths pushed the total fatalities to 25,681.

Delhi logs 6,028 COVID cases (57132 tests), 9,127 recoveries, and 31 deaths today



Active cases: 42,010

Death toll: 25,681

Today's positivity rate: 10.55% pic.twitter.com/VmUgFxLkpk — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

The city on Monday reported 5,760 new cases with positivity rate of 11.79%. It also recorded 14,836 recoveries and 30 deaths in the same period.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has reduced by 20% in the last 10 days and added that the restrictions will soon be lifted.

"Covid positivity rate has reduced by 20% in the span of last 10 days. Today it's about 10%, opposed to 30% positivity rate on January 15. All of this is because of the consistent pace of vaccination," Kejriwal said while addressing a program in Delhi

The chief minister further said that his government will soon try to lift the restrictions and bring the life back to normal. "When coronavirus cases go up, we have to impose some restrictions on economic activities. But we do not want to create a hurdle in your lives but protect you and your health. Soon we will try to do away with restrictions and bring your life back to normal...will make all efforts in that direction," he added.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on January 27 over the Covid situation in the national capital.

A decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing Covid cases in Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

