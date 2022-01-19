Delhi has reported a total of 13,785 new COVID-19 cases, 16,580 recoveries and 35 deaths in the past 24 hours. The active cases stand at 75,282, while the cumulative positivity rate 5.11 per cent, the health department data shows.

The daily cases case a 17.9 per cent rise in cases since yesterday when the national capital logged 11,684 Covid cases, with a positivity rate of 22.47 per cent. It had seen 12,527 cases and 24 deaths on Monday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.

In the wake of mounting concerns around Covid-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the government will monitor the Covid-19 situation for three to four days to confirm the trend of positivity rate before reviewing the curbs in the national capital.

"The Covid positivity rate has come down from 30 per cent to 22.5 per cent in Delhi. The rate should be half of it. We will monitor the situation for three to four days," the minister said, on reviewing the curbs in the city.

On low testing rate in Delhi, Jain said no one is being denied a Covid test, and that the authorities are following the guidelines issued by the Centre.

