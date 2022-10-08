Students will need to secure ateast 33 % marks in each subject at the annual exams to clear classes 5 and 8 from the academic year 2023-24
Under the new promotion policy of the Delhi government students of classes 5 and 8 will not get promoted to the next class if they fail to pass in their annual examination. The new changes come as the Delhi government decides to eliminate its earlier 'no detention rule' which ensured students up to class 8 had to be promoted.
Talking about the 'No Detention Policy', Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the policy was very progressive but the education system could not take its full advantage due to a lack of preparations while noting that the new policy aims to bring the 'same degree of seriousness' in elementary grades as in classes 10 and 12.
"If a child is unable to pass class 5 or 8, he/she will get another chance to improve the performance within two months through re-examination,", the new guidelines by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) read.
As per the guidelines, for a student to be declared 'pass' at the end of the session a must secure at least 33 percent marks in each subject and a minimum 25 percent in mid-term plus annual examinations.
Students of Classes 5 and 8 would also be assessed on the basis of co-curricular activities such as project-based activities, portfolio, participation in the classroom, participation in activities such as theatre, dance, music, sports, and attendance.
The 'no-detention policy' was brought in 2009 under the Right to Education Act to ensure quality education, Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation but it was scrapped by the central government in 2017 due to poor implementation.
After the scrapping of the policy, the Delhi government formed a committee to look into the removal of the no-detention policy.
The new guidelines would be applicable across government, government-aided, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Cantonment Board and recognized unaided schools within the National Capital Territory of Delhi from the academic session 2023-24.
