Delhi's new excise policy comes into effect from today. All you need to know

With its new excise policy, Delhi government will exit liquor retail business completely after November 16

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The new excise policy devised by the Delhi government has been implemented across the national capital from October 1, Friday. This new policy will see the union territory government exit the liquor business completely all retail vends in the city have now been awarded to private players. But the private liquor shops in the city will remain closed for 45 days, starting today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new excise policy devised by the Delhi government has been implemented across the national capital from October 1, Friday. This new policy will see the union territory government exit the liquor business completely all retail vends in the city have now been awarded to private players. But the private liquor shops in the city will remain closed for 45 days, starting today.

As the new excise policy comes into effect in Delhi, here's what you should know about it. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As the new excise policy comes into effect in Delhi, here's what you should know about it. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}