Delhi's new excise policy comes into effect from today. All you need to know

With its new excise policy, Delhi government will exit liquor retail business completely after November 16
The new excise policy devised by the Delhi government has been implemented across the national capital from October 1, Friday. This new policy will see the union territory government exit the liquor business completely all retail vends in the city have now been awarded to private players. But the private liquor shops in the city will remain closed for 45 days, starting today.
As the new excise policy comes into effect in Delhi, here's what you should know about it.
Privately-owned liquor shops, which currently are 40 per cent of the total liquor shops in Delhi, will be closed from October 1 to November 16.
Excise department has asked government vends to stock up in view of an expected surge in demand. The government has asked buyers not to rush to liquor shops or hoard booze.
Excise department is also prepared to check the possibility of illicit liquor entering the city from neighbouring states due to closure of private shops.
Twenty-six municipal wards in Delhi were catered solely by private vends and will face problems during the 45-day transition period. There are already 80 wards where there are no liquor vends.
Delhi government has allocated all 850 liquor shops in the national capital, including privately-run 260 outlets to private parties through tender.
Delhi Government will stop operating liquor vends from November 16. All wine shops will reopen from November 17 under private ownership.
Delhi government has divided the city into 32 zones under its new excise policy. Tender had been floated for liquor vends there to ensure equal distribution of liquor shops across the city. Each zone, comprising 8-10 wards, will have around 27 vends.
The new excise policy will make way for swanky liquor shops where customers can even walk in and pick the brands of their choice. The shops will even be allowed to sell snacks and other eatables within their premises. Shops will even be allowed to offer discounts.
