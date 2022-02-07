Delhi's new excise policy: With the implementation of the new liquor policy in the national capital, many vends are offering a heavy discount (around 30-40%) on Indian as well as imported brands. Most retailers have slashed the rates lower than neighbouring cities-Gurugram and Noida.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the liquor vends are adopting competitive pricing which was not allowed in the previous excise regime. Some of the retailers in the national capital are offering foreign brands cheaper than Gurugram. According to the daily, a few Delhi liquor stores are selling the bottle of Chivas Regal (12 years) for ₹1,890 whereas, in Gurugram, the same brand is being sold at ₹2,150 with a discount of ₹150 per bottle on purchase of three bottles. The MRP of Chivas Regal is ₹2,920 in Delhi.

Whisky Theka, operated by JSN Infratech LLP, is selling Jack Daniels for ₹1,885 against an MRP of ₹2,730. Premium brand such as Glenlivet (18 years old batch reserve) (7000 ml) is being sold for ₹5,115--way below the MRP of ₹7,415. Absolut Vodka is getting sold for ₹995 instead of the MRP of ₹1,520.

The retailers are also offering heavy discounts on wines in the national capital. For instance, a bottle of Jacob's Creek is being offered to customers for ₹795 instead of ₹1,180. Mateus Rose is available for ₹1,230 in place of its MRP of ₹1,700, and Chateau Puygueraud is priced at ₹4,980 against ₹7,220 MRP.

Companies such as Alco Mart and Nova Garments, which have at least 27 stores across Delhi are offering a 35% discount on their stock. In these stores, the cost of Johnnie Walker Black Label is being offered for ₹1,935 against ₹2,980; Jack Daniel's for ₹1,775, Bombay Sapphire Gin for ₹1,330, Absolut Vodka for ₹985, Ballentine’s Finest for ₹970, and Jagermeister for ₹2,060, respectively.

Delhi's new excise policy was implemented last year in November. According to the PTI news agency, a total of 552 liquor shops, out of the 849 permitted vends have been opened in the national capital till January 28.

Under the new excise policy, the liquor business in the city was completely handed over to private players wherein they can open 849 spacious and swanky vends in 32 zones having an area of at least 500 square metres. The Delhi government had moved out of the retail business of liquor under the new policy through privatisation of all 849 liquor vends. Under the new policy, the Delhi government has set the maximum retail price of each liquor brand and its make, and retailers are free to charge anything within that MRP, but not beyond that.

