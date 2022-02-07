Under the new excise policy, the liquor business in the city was completely handed over to private players wherein they can open 849 spacious and swanky vends in 32 zones having an area of at least 500 square metres. The Delhi government had moved out of the retail business of liquor under the new policy through privatisation of all 849 liquor vends. Under the new policy, the Delhi government has set the maximum retail price of each liquor brand and its make, and retailers are free to charge anything within that MRP, but not beyond that.