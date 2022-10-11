Delhi's new excise policy may be delayed as committee seeks more time

Delhi's Excise Policy 2022-23 might get delayed as the state government-appointed committee seeks more time to frame the broad contours of the new policy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while withdrawing the earlier policy in July had said the new policy would be framed within six months
Delhi's new excise policy is likely to get delayed with the state government-appointed committee seeking more time to furnish its report. The committee was formed to frame the broad outlines of the new excise policy after the government withdrew its previous policy in July.
The committee was constituted in August to give recommendations for the excise policy 2022-23 and was stipulated to submit its report within a period of one month. The committee includes principal secretary finance, principal secretary revenue, excise commissioner along with an expert member.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while announcing the withdrawal of Excise Policy 2021-22 had said a new policy would be framed within a span of six months.
As per officials,one-month time was inadequate to come up with a "flawless" policy considering the existing situation and controversies related to the previous policy of 2021-22.
A senior official in the government said, "It will take more than two months to come up with a comprehensive report as it was felt that visiting other states to learn about their excise policy will help come out with a new, robust excise policy for Delhi,"
The previous excise policy was withdrawn after a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in its implementation was recommended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.
The alleged irregularities included modifications in the excise policy and extending undue favours to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee and an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.
As per the Delhi government, the policy was created to ensure maximum revenue generation, end the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty-paid liquor in Delhi and enhance user experience.
A report on July 8 by Delhi's Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.
After the excise policy was withdrawn, the state government allowed its operation for another month as a transition period and from September 1 the old excise regime operational before November 17, 2021 came into force. The change in the excise regime has caused an increase in the number of dry days from 3 to 21 while liquor vends in the city have been run 4 Delhi government undertakings.
