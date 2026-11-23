Delhi residents may soon have access to a wider selection of premium liquor brands at upgraded retail stores, with a committee clearing the way for the rollout of a new policy, the Times of India (TOI) reported.

However, the overhaul could also make alcohol more expensive in the national capital, as the Delhi government plans to raise both excise duty and retailer margins, a senior official told the newspaper.

Advertisement

According to sources cited in the TOI report, the proposed policy aims to expand the availability of premium liquor, introduce more brands, and revamp the format and facilities of retail outlets—all while boosting the government’s revenue from liquor sales.

Why could liquor prices go up? According to the TOI report, two key financial tweaks under consideration are expected to push up retail prices across the city.

At present, excise duty is levied at varying rates based on the liquor category and wholesale price, ranging from 30% to 300% across Indian spirits. The government, the TOI report said, is planning to increase these rates.

Currently, sellers receive a fixed profit margin of ₹50 per bottle on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and up to ₹100 per bottle on foreign liquor.

Advertisement

Raising these margins is intended to incentivise outlets to stock and promote pricier, premium brands—though the added cost is likely to be passed on to consumers, the publication said.

No private players; focus on revenue and store experience Under the proposed framework, the Delhi government does not plan to bring private companies into retail operations, the Times of India reported. Maintaining the existing setup, the four Delhi government agencies will continue to manage the city's more than 700 liquor shops.

Instead, the official told TOI that reforms will centre on upgrading the size, facilities, and overall functioning of these outlets to improve the shopping experience and expand premium offerings.

The revenue push comes as Delhi looks to scale up collections: liquor sales fetched roughly ₹6,300 crore in 2025–26, while the target for the current financial year has been pegged at ₹7,200 crore.

Advertisement

Also Read | Govt assures liquor makers it will honour scotch import commitments

Why could the rollout face a delay? While Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta discussed the policy with her cabinet colleagues last Friday, TOI sources said that the actual rollout may take some time.

The upcoming Punjab assembly elections are believed to be a key factor behind the potential hold-up. With drugs and liquor serving as major political flashpoints in Punjab—where the BJP has repeatedly targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the issue—sources told the TOI that unveiling a new liquor policy in Delhi at this juncture could hand the opposition fresh political ammunition.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer