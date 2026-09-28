Delhi’s new PUC rule from October 1: Which vehicles could face ₹10,000 fine?

Vehicles in Delhi without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate could face challans and fines of up to ₹10,000 from 1 October 2026 as the Rekha Gupta-led government gets ready to begin a focused enforcement campaign, Times of India reported. The drive will target vehicles that do not have valid PUC certificates and seek to ensure that they meet the prescribed emission standards.

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PUC centres to get technology upgrades The Delhi government also plans to use technology to improve the monitoring of PUC centres and make the certification process more effective.

“Work will also be undertaken to strengthen the monitoring and functioning of PUC centres through technology,” Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The system of PUC centres in the capital would be made more effective and reliable,” she added.

What is a PUC certificate? A Pollution Under Control certificate indicates that a vehicle's emissions are within the permissible limits set under motor vehicle regulations. Under Rule 115(7) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, vehicles are required to obtain a valid PUC certificate one year after their first registration and produce it when asked by an authorised enforcement officer during an inspection.

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Petrol, diesel and CNG vehicles are required to have a valid PUC certificate. Electric vehicles, however, are exempt because they do not produce tailpipe emissions.

Delhi announces curbs on construction, vehicles, private transport Meanwhile, curbs on construction, vehicles and private transport, stricter norms on PUC certificates to avail fuel, and staggered office timings are part of a series of measures announced by the Delhi government on Monday to tackle pollution woes.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will be prohibited from November 1 to January 31, while a complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10 to January 20.

Parking charges to double, 50% work from home Parking charges will be doubled from November 1, while office timings will be staggered and 50% work from home will be implemented, he said.

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Registered vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be completely prohibited from entering the city from November 1. Electric vehicles, however, will not face any additional parking charges, Sirsa said.

‘No Fuel, No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule to be strengthened The measures were announced after an "action-based planning" meeting on reducing pollution in Delhi and the NCR, chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and Sirsa also attended the meeting.

The "No Fuel, No PUCC, No Fuel" rule will be strengthened and implemented in mission mode, Sirsa said.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

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