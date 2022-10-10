Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October marking the second highest precipitation in the past 16 years
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
DELHI :Ten days into the tenth month of 2022, national capital Delhi has recorded the second highest amount of October rainfall in the past sixteen years, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday. Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October marking the second highest amount of rainfall.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
DELHI :Ten days into the tenth month of 2022, national capital Delhi has recorded the second highest amount of October rainfall in the past sixteen years, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday. Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October marking the second highest amount of rainfall.
Delhi usually records 28 mm of rainfall in October. The national capital's precipitation amount was high in October 2021 as well- recording 122.5 mm of rainfall. The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019.
Delhi usually records 28 mm of rainfall in October. The national capital's precipitation amount was high in October 2021 as well- recording 122.5 mm of rainfall. The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019.
The rainfall so far this month is around three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rainfall so far this month is around three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rainfall over the last three days is the second prolonged spell within three weeks.
The rainfall over the last three days is the second prolonged spell within three weeks.
Delhi Weather forecast
Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani has said that there would be no rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas from 10 October onwards.
Delhi Weather forecast
Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani has said that there would be no rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas from 10 October onwards.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9). The weekend rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9). The weekend rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD said that the national capital would not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.
The IMD said that the national capital would not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.
Delhi rainfall system
The capital had logged a late spell of monsoon rains from September 21 to September 24 due to an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system.