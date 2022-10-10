Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Delhi's October rainfall was 3 times more than August, the wettest month of monsoon season

Commuters out in the rain near New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi, 
04:29 PM IST

  • Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October marking the second highest precipitation in the past 16 years

DELHI :Ten days into the tenth month of 2022, national capital Delhi has recorded the second highest amount of October rainfall in the past sixteen years, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday. Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October marking the second highest amount of rainfall. 

Delhi usually records 28 mm of rainfall in October. The national capital's precipitation amount was high in October 2021 as well- recording 122.5 mm of rainfall. The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019.

The rainfall so far this month is around three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.

The rainfall over the last three days is the second prolonged spell within three weeks.

Delhi Weather forecast

Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani has said that there would be no rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas from 10 October onwards.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday (October 8 and 9). The weekend rains in Delhi amounted to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at the SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar, respectively.

The IMD said that the national capital would not receive significant rainfall from October 10 onwards, however, drizzling or light rain might happen.

Delhi rainfall system

The capital had logged a late spell of monsoon rains from September 21 to September 24 due to an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system.

However, the current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on 29 September after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the IMD said.

The incessant rains, the result of an interaction between a western disturbance and a deep trough of easterly winds, also helped meet the yearly quota (774.4 mm) of precipitation.

Delhi has received 790 mm of rainfall so far this year.

The capital recorded 31 per cent surplus rain in September -- 164.5 mm against a normal of 125.1 mm.

It received 286.3 mm of rainfall in July, 37 per cent more than normal, and just 24.5 mm of precipitation in June against an average of 74.1 mm.

