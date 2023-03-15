Amid the political slugfest over Delhi's excise policy between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the number of dry days has been announced for the next six months.

Delhi's old excise policy will extend for the next six months, as per the official. During this period, there will be five dry days during which, liquor vends and bars will be shut. The five upcoming dry days in Delhi include Mahavir Jayanti (4 April), Good Friday (7 April), Buddha Purnima (5 May), Eid al-Fitr (21 April), and Eid al-Adha (28 June), respectively.

The Delhi government issues a list of dry days every three months.

The Delhi government scrapped its Excise Policy 2021-22 and withdrew it on August 31 last year after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

There were allegations of corruption and favouritism in granting liquor licences to private shop owners.

The number of dry days under the Excise Policy 2021-22 was reduced to three only, inviting a sharp attack from the BJP on the ruling AAP over liquor vends opening on religious festivals.

In October 2022, the Delhi government declared Dussehra, Diwali, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Valmiki Jayanti as dry days.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was operational from November 17, 2021, to August 31, 2022.

Returning to the old excise regime, the government had allowed its four corporations to open liquor vends, replacing the private vendors under the Excise Policy 2021-22.

Currently, there are 570 retail liquor stores and more than 950 hotels, restaurants and clubs that have the license to serve alcohol in the city.