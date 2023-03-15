Delhi's old excise policy: 5 dry days in the next six months. Details here1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:06 PM IST
- Delhi's old excise policy will extend for the next six months, as per the official.
- During this period, there will be five dry days during which, liquor vends and bars will be shut
Amid the political slugfest over Delhi's excise policy between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the number of dry days has been announced for the next six months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×