Delhi's old excise policy: 5 dry days in the next six months. Details here

Delhi's old excise policy will extend for the next six months, as per the official. During this period, there will be five dry days during which, liquor vends and bars will be shut. The five upcoming dry days in Delhi include Mahavir Jayanti (4 April), Good Friday (7 April), Buddha Purnima (5 May), Eid al-Fitr (21 April), and Eid al-Adha (28 June), respectively.