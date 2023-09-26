Delhi's old excise regime likely to be extended as new policy yet to be announced: Report2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Delhi's old excise regime likely to be extended as new policy has not yet been announced by the government. Excise license holders facing issues with police verification for permit renewal.
The old excise regime implemented on September 1 last year in Delhi is likely to be extended as the existing policy is set to expire on September 30, sources told news agency PTI. The sources also said that the new policy is yet to be announced by the Delhi government.