Delhi's old liquor policy is back! Here are 5 big changes for customers

National capital Delhi on Thursday reintroduced its old liquor policy after a prolonged corruption debate between the Centre and the AAP government. With this, nearly 250 private liquor shops will be a thing of the past and they will be replaced by over 300 Delhi government vends from September 1. The Excise department had already notified the private licensees that they will not be allowed in retail liquor sales beyond August 31. The Excise officials said the liquor supply will improve from the first week of September due to the opening of more shops.

