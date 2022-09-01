Delhi's old liquor policy is back! Here are 5 big changes for customers

With Delhi returning back to the old excise policy regime, the city will also see the promotion of draught beer
Adopting old liquor policy will impact hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants where such products are popular. Prices will also go back up as discounts are not permitted
National capital Delhi on Thursday reintroduced its old liquor policy after a prolonged corruption debate between the Centre and the AAP government. With this, nearly 250 private liquor shops will be a thing of the past and they will be replaced by over 300 Delhi government vends from September 1. The Excise department had already notified the private licensees that they will not be allowed in retail liquor sales beyond August 31. The Excise officials said the liquor supply will improve from the first week of September due to the opening of more shops.
How Delhi's old liquor policy will impact consumers:
With Delhi returning back to the old excise policy regime, the city will also see the promotion of draught beer. The excise department has also issued licenses to three to four microbreweries that will start working from the first week of September.
The Delhi Government undertakings - Delhi Tourism And Transportation Development Corporation Limited (DTTDC), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC), and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS) - have been given a target to open 700 liquor shops in the city by end of this year.
On the positive side, many L1 licenses are in place, around 240-260 outlets are likely to start from day one, which will go up to 500 within a month
A mobile app mAbkaridelhi developed by the Excuse department will become operational in September providing consumers information about the location of liquor stores in their neighbourhood and shop timings.
Delhi liquor prices: How old policy will impact customers' pocket
Vinod Giri, Director General, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said despite best efforts by the authorities and the industry, the initial days of going back to the old excise policy are not going to be easy.
After about 10 months of buying heavily-discounted alcohol under the Delhi government's controversial excise policy, the customers may not find it easy to access liquor stores as private stores had to down their shutters.
Giri said the adopting old liquor policy will impact hotels, pubs, bars, and restaurants where such products are popular. Prices will also go back up as discounts are not permitted, he added.
