Delhi's overall air quality continues in ‘moderate’ category; THESE hotspots record AQI above 200
Delhi government has forms interdepartmental teams to improve air quality at 13 hotspots. Multiple areas in Delhi record 'poor' AQI, with Anand Vihar at 210 and Wazirpur at 231.
Delhi's AQI remained in the 'moderate' category with an overall AQI of 166 at 7:30 am on 12 October, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR data at 7:30 am, the AQI in IIT Delhi stood at 173, while at Delhi Airport T3 , it stood at 193 all in ‘moderate' category. Noida recorded an AQI of 145 while Gurugram recorded AQI of 162 in ‘moderate’ category. Areas like Lodhi road, Ayanagar, Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 145, 156 and 176 respectively.