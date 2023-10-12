Delhi's AQI remained in the 'moderate' category with an overall AQI of 166 at 7:30 am on 12 October, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). As per SAFAR data at 7:30 am, the AQI in IIT Delhi stood at 173, while at Delhi Airport T3 , it stood at 193 all in ‘moderate' category. Noida recorded an AQI of 145 while Gurugram recorded AQI of 162 in ‘moderate’ category. Areas like Lodhi road, Ayanagar, Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 145, 156 and 176 respectively.

With an overall AQI in the moderate category, many areas in the national capital recorded 'poor' AQI. As per the Central Pollution Control Board data at 7:30 am, the AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was recorded at 210, Wazirpur at 231, RK Puram at 205, Bawana at 261, Jahangirpuri at 232.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered “good", 51 and 100 are “satisfactory", 101 and 200 are “moderate", 201 and 300 are “poor", 301 and 400 are “very poor", and 401 and 450 are “severe" and “severe+" when AQI exceeds 450.

Speaking of the weather prediction for today, the weather office has forecast the minimum temperature to dip further with maximum temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai hailed the methods to combat air pollution in national capital that was taken up during the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's governance.

Delhi, famous for its annual problem of smog, and a bad air quality, saw more than 200 days of air quality this year, minister Rai informed.

Rai on Wednesday said the city government has formed interdepartmental teams to improve air quality at the 13 air pollution hotspots in the capital.

"To control pollution levels, which increase with the increase in winter, a winter action plan was announced for 13 hotspots by CM. After coordination with different agencies, an action plan has been made... A coordination team has been made of all the different agencies responsible, whose in-charge will be the DC of MCD. All will work to reduce the level of pollution..." Rai said.

The 13 identified hotspots are Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, Dwarka.

These hotspots were identified based on the annual average concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 in these areas.

