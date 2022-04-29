Delhi’s peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW for 2nd day; 38% surge since 1 April

The intense heatwave has led to a surge in power demand. In April 2022, the power demand has been higher on 100% of the corresponding days vis-a-vis that of April 2021. And it is likely to soar further during this summer. Till now, the highest power demand was on July 2, 2019 recording 7,409 MW. This year, it is likely to breach the all-time high record.

