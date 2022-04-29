Delhi’s peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW for 2nd day; 38% surge since 1 April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The intense heatwave has led to a surge in power demand. In April 2022, the power demand has been higher on 100% of the corresponding days vis-a-vis that of April 2021.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As Delhi continues to witness severe heatwave conditions, the power demand also peaked crossing the 6,000 MW-mark for the second day on Friday, discom officials said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Delhi continues to witness severe heatwave conditions, the power demand also peaked crossing the 6,000 MW-mark for the second day on Friday, discom officials said.
State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) official note mentioned, the city's peak power demand clocked 6,197 MW, an increase of over 38 per cent from April 1, at 3:31 pm on Friday.
State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) official note mentioned, the city's peak power demand clocked 6,197 MW, an increase of over 38 per cent from April 1, at 3:31 pm on Friday.
"The unabated heatwave in the national capital continues to push the power demand to newer highs. Today, the second day running, Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 6,000 MW-mark. At 3:31 pm today, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 6,197 MW.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The unabated heatwave in the national capital continues to push the power demand to newer highs. Today, the second day running, Delhi’s peak power demand crossed the 6,000 MW-mark. At 3:31 pm today, Delhi’s peak power demand clocked 6,197 MW.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It has increased by over 38 per cent since April 1, 2022 when the city’s peak power demand had clocked 4,469 MW," they said.
"It has increased by over 38 per cent since April 1, 2022 when the city’s peak power demand had clocked 4,469 MW," they said.
This comes, as Delhi recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature was recorded two notches above normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has said that Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
This comes, as Delhi recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. The minimum temperature was recorded two notches above normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has said that Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.
The intense heatwave has led to a surge in power demand. In April 2022, the power demand has been higher on 100% of the corresponding days vis-a-vis that of April 2021. And it is likely to soar further during this summer. Till now, the highest power demand was on July 2, 2019 recording 7,409 MW. This year, it is likely to breach the all-time high record.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The intense heatwave has led to a surge in power demand. In April 2022, the power demand has been higher on 100% of the corresponding days vis-a-vis that of April 2021. And it is likely to soar further during this summer. Till now, the highest power demand was on July 2, 2019 recording 7,409 MW. This year, it is likely to breach the all-time high record.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The peak power demand is expected around 8,200 MW this year which will be an increase of around 285% over 2,879 MW in 2002, the discom officials said.