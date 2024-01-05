Delhi's peak winter power demand hits record high amid cold spell

The cold spell has pushed Delhi's peak winter power demand to an all-time high of 5,559 MW on Friday at 11.05 am, according to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre. The previous highest peak demand in the national capital was 5,526 MW on January 6, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) successfully met peak power demand of 2,379 MW and 1,136 MW respectively in their areas, said a BSES spokesperson.

He said green power will provide up to 60 per cent of the maximum winter demand of over 3,600 MW in BSES areas, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies power in North Delhi, met a peak demand of 1,735 MW, a company spokesperson said.

The India Meteorological Department said various parts of Delhi witnessed very dense to dense fog early on Friday while the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Discom officials said the surge in power demand was due to increased use of electricity for heating purposes. They are fully prepared to ensure adequate power availability for its nearly 50 lakh consumers or around two crore residents during the winter months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from long-term agreements with power plants, more than 2,000 MW of green power will play a significant role in ensuring reliable supply to BSES consumers during the winter months, the BSES official said as quoted by PTI.

In case of any unforeseeable contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange.

The weather agency also predicted that the highest temperature would not rise above 20 degrees Celsius till 8 January in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Dense to Very Dense fog (visibility<50 meters) in night /early morning hours very likely at iso- lated pockets of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 5th & 6th January, 2024," the weather office said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!