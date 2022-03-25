OPEN APP
Delhi's per capita income grew 16.81% in FY22: Eco survey report

Delhi government on Friday presented the Economic Survey of the city 2021-22. According to the survey, Delhi ranked third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa.

The per capita income grew 16.81% year-on-year to 4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22.

The Economic Survey report for the financial year 2021-22 was presented in the Assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22.

Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) recorded a growth of 17.65% in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at 9,23,967 crore.

The national capital recorded a revenue surplus of 1,459 crore in 2021-22.

