Delhi's per capita income grew 16.81% in FY22: Eco survey report

Delhi's per capita income grew 16.81% in FY22: Eco survey report1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
According to the Delhi Economic Survey, the per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22
Delhi government on Friday presented the Economic Survey of the city 2021-22. According to the survey, Delhi ranked third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim and Goa.
The per capita income grew 16.81% year-on-year to ₹4,01,982 in fiscal 2021-22.
The Economic Survey report for the financial year 2021-22 was presented in the Assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The per capita income of Delhi was three times higher than the national average in 2021-22.
Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) recorded a growth of 17.65% in the financial year 2021-22 from the previous year as it stands at ₹9,23,967 crore.
The national capital recorded a revenue surplus of ₹1,459 crore in 2021-22.
